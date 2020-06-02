Major-General Oppong Peprah Should Be Next CDS - Says Private Security Expert

The Private Security Expert, Mr Emmanuel Ghansah has recommended the appointment Major-General Thomas Oppong Peprah as the successor of Obed Boamah Acquah, as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

He said having interacted with the Major-General for a number of times, he believed that he was capable of handling the position exquisitely.

Mr Ghanasah, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra said although he was operating as a private security expert, the appointment of a professional CDS could trickle down on the private security sector, hence his recommendation.

He said having worked with a number of the officers, they were able to determine those who could aptly handle the security affairs and “I believe that he will be able to do his best to uplift the image of security.

“Major-General Oppong Peprah's handling of the welfare of soldiers since his appointment as Chief of Army Staff last year by President Akufo-Addo has endeared him to many.

“They believe that if he becomes ultimate head of the Army, the good influence that he brought to bear on matters of welfare for the service-men will spread to every single soldier and not just their counterparts in the Army.”

Meanwhile so military officers who spoke to the Ghana News Agency on condition of anonymity commended him for his good human relations and wished that he was appointed to handle the highest position in the military.

“The camaraderie he has built with the soldiers under him too has been infectious and we would all want that for ourselves irrespective of whether you are in the Air Force, Navy or the Army,” one of them said.

Major-General Oppong Peprah last year succeeded Major-General William Ayamdo, after Ayamdo had retired in January.

Prior to replacing Ayamdo, Oppong Peprah was the Chief of Staff at the General Headquarters.

Major-General Thomas Oppong Peprah was commissioned into the Ghana Armed Forces in 1986 as part of Regular Career Course 26 and was posted to the Armour Recognisance Regiment.

His civil educational qualifications include; a Master of Arts in International Security and Strategy from Kings College, London (2013 – 2014) and an Executive Master of Business Administration (Human Resource Management) from University of Ghana, Legon (2006 – 2007).

He also has a Bachelor of Science degree in Administration (Human Resource Management) from the University of Ghana (1999 – 2004) and a Post-Graduate Certificate in Public Administration from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (1998).

Major-General Oppong Peprah has undertaken several career progression courses, including; Defence Studies at the Royal College of Defence Studies, London, United Kingdom (2013 – 2014), Senior Intelligence Course at the Joint Intelligence Centre, Strasbourg, France (2010), Law of Combating Terrorism at the Defence Institute of International Legal Studies, Newport, Rhode Island, USA (2009) and Senior Command and Staff Course at the US Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, USA (2000-2001).

Other career progression courses undertaken are Senior Command and Staff Course at Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Accra (1998 – 1999), Junior Command and Staff Course at the Command and Staff College, Kaduna, Nigeria (1997) and Armour Officer Basic Course at the US Army Armour School, Fort Knox, Kentucky, USA (1996).

Appointments held in the course of his career include Aide-de-Camp to the Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of the Defence Staff, Ghana Armed Forces (1995 – 1997), Operations/Training Officer, 64 Infantry Regiment, (1999 – 2000).

He was the Commanding Officer, 64 Infantry Regiment from 2002 to 2009, with additional appointments as Commanding Officer, Armoured Reconnaissance Regiment, (2004-2005), Coordinator, State Transport Security (2001 – 2008) and Instructor, Disaster Management Course, Army Combat Training School, Teshie (2001-2005).

Other appointments held are Director, Strategic Intelligence Assessment, Defence Intelligence Department, General Headquarters (2009-2011), Director of Operations and Plans, Defence Industries Department, General Headquarters (2011 – 2013), Director of Army Training (September 14 to February 16) and Director, Army Peacekeeping Operations (February – Jul 16) Chief Staff Officer, Army Headquarters (July 16 –February 17).

In peacekeeping, he has served as Humanitarian Officer, United Nations Assistance Mission in Rwanda (June-December 1994), Military Observer, United Nations Aouzou Strip Observer Group in Libya/Chad (March-May 1994), G4 Transport and Plans, United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara – 1993 and Detachment Second-In-Command/Troop Leader, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon/Israel (1987, 1989, 1992).

He is a Board member of the Governing Council of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

Major-General Oppong Peprah is married with five (5) children and enjoys horse riding, soccer, travelling, watching movies and jogging.

---GNA