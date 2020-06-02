Akufo-Addo Eased Restrictions Based On Scientific Data Not Politics---NPP Scribe

A communicator of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Agya Yaw Nsiah, has said President Akufo-Addo's current decisions on coronavirus epidemic is based on science and data.

Agya Yaw Nsiah indicated that Akufo-Addo's decision to ease restrictions in the country despite a hike in Coronavirus cases, was based on science and not politics.

‘’President Akufo-Addo just don’t make decisions like that, all decision he makes is based on science and data-advise from health experts and all stakeholders,’’ Agya Yaw Nsiah told Okatakyire Obeng Mensah on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

‘’Is better for all Ghanaians to give full support to the President in the fight against coronavirus, ‘’he added

According to him, the only effective method of checking the spread of this virus is aggressive contact tracing and testing.

On Sunday, 31 May 2020, Akufo-Addo eased certain restrictions as part of his government’s first phase of opening up the country.

He stated that continuous maintenance of the restrictions would have worsened our economic structures. Contrary to popular opinions, the coronavirus restrictions obviously isn’t a panacea for the novel coronavirus— especially in developing economies.

He explained, the government’s decision encapsulated concern about the impact on various facets of the economy, despite a high increase of the virus.

Despite the effective precautionary measures and efforts put in place by the government, Ghana’s confirmed Covid-19 case count keeps increasing rampantly.

The new update announced by President Akufo- Addo indicates that Ghana’s COVID 19 case count has pushed to 8070.