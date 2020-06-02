Stratcomm Africa Rewards Winners Of Reading And Writing Competition Designed For Media Kids

ACCRA, Monday, 1 June 2020. Two children of media personnel have emerged winners of the Stratcomm Africa “Read IT, Write IT, Say IT Better Competition – kids of media maiden edition.

Master Adom Adu-Gyasi, aged 10, son of Dennis Adu-Gyasi a freelancer and PRO of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientist, and Master Darrel Nortey Dowuona, aged 12, son of Samuel Dowuona formerly of Adom FM online, won cash prizes with stationery and T-shirts after beating off stiff competition from other contestants.

Stratcomm Africa designed this edition of the Read IT, Write IT, Say IT Better Competition for children of media Personnel to promote reading and writing among them especially during this time that children are having to spend an extended period out of school due to the COVID - 19 pandemic.

Children of media personnel who participated in the competition were required to read a book, answer questions on the book they read, and win prizes.

Read It, Write it, Say it Better is a Stratcomm Africa initiative for helping to develop in children skills in reading and writing, and communication.

The parents of the two children Adom and Darrel expressed excitement about their wards emerging winners in the competition and thanked Stratcomm Africa for organizing the competition. They both described the activity as extremely beneficial.

Mrs. Shula Glymin, an accomplished educationist, was the Judge for the competition. Shula had this to say, “It was such a delight working on this activity as I came to appreciate once again the amazing talents Ghana is blessed with. Helping children bring out the best in them is such a joy and I am glad this competition provided the opportunity to achieve just that.” “I applaud Stratcomm Africa for this Initiative” she added.

Media and Stakeholder Relations Lead at Stratcomm Africa, Mr. Bernard Nii Addotey Allotey said the competition is Stratcomm Africa’s way of showing appreciation to the media for their contribution in this difficult time. “The media alongside health workers continue to provide us essential services to ensure that we stay informed and are safe”. He congratulated all participants and saluted the winners saying, “Excellence is Stratcomm Africa’s hallmark and we are always delighted to see people excel. We are very proud of these children who did excellent work. We encourage them to keep it up and use their skills to contribute to Ghana’s development. Some of them may also find themselves working in Stratcomm Africa someday!”

For Stratcomm Africa reading and writing help to develop creativity, analytical thinking and effective communications skills. Entries for the next competition will be opened soon. It will cover children of interested media personnel and health workers. Age categories will include 5-7, 8-10 and 11- 13 years.

About Stratcomm Africa

Stratcomm Africa is a total marketing Communication, Agency with over two and a half decades of experience in providing communication support to individuals and organizations, public and private, local and international, with award-winning success. Stratcomm Africa offers services in Public Relations and Reputation Management Digital Communication, including Social media management, Advertising and Marketing, Activations and Event Management, Communication Research, Communication for Development (C4D), and Training and Facilitation. Stratcomm Africa specializes in evolving and implementing integrated communications strategies and is focused on promoting excellence in communication as an essential tool for Africa’s prosperity in this digital age.

About Read It write It Say It Better

Stratcomm Africa established Read it, Write it, Say It Better (RWS) in 2015 as a Corporate Social Responsibility designed to contribute to national development and livelihood enhancement.

Research has shown that high literacy levels contribute to national development. Research has also shown that a high percentage of Ghanaian school children do not like to read, this is having a negative impact their education.

Read it, Write it, Say It Better (RWS) employs innovative approaches to market reading and writing to children and their parents not just as a school subject but as a livelihood enhancement activity.

Whiles children are at home, Stratcomm Africa sees it as a good opportunity to give them an incentive be involved in activities that help them to improve their reading and writing.