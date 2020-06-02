Stay Home And Pray, God Will Listen And Answer Your Prayers – UG Lecturer Tell Christians, Muslims

A professor at the University of Ghana Kodjo Sena has urged Christians and Muslims in the country to stay home and pray.

He said the anointing of worshiping in the church is equally the same at home indicating that God is present eveywhere and does not select and choose whose prayer to answer based on the person's location.

According to him, the church and mosques could become avenues for the spread of the deadly coronavirus if care is not taken.

“People should stay at home, wherever you are you can pray and God will listen. We don’t want the mosque and churches to be another avenue for coronavirus spread. We don’t need to congregate for God to listen. God will listen to you anywhere,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday.

It comes after government on Monday outlined advisories for resumption of churches and mosques beginning Friday June 5.