Engage Muslim Leaders On New Guidelines For Religious Activities – Sheikh Aremeyaw

The spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, says further engagement between the leadership of the Islamic community and the Ministry of Religious Affairs will aid in implementing the announced guidelines for holding of religious gatherings in the country.

The new guidelines, as announced by the sector Minister, Kofi Dzamesi is to curb the spread of COVID-19 amidst the easing of various restrictions introduced due to the outbreak in the country.

Among other things, the guidelines stipulate that gatherings must be limited to a maximum of 100 worshippers, venues regularly disinfected, and 1-meter physical distancing rule.

But the spokesperson for the National Chief Imam said it is challenging to stick to some of the directives especially in huge mosques hence the call for engagement with the Religious Affairs Ministry.

“The Ministry will have to come out with the details. We will expect that the Ministry to invite Muslim leaders to make input into whatever arrangements could be made to make sure we comply with. But there are other less difficult areas, in the community mosques that are much smaller mosques which do not attract many people– it is possible for us even to organize the Jummah prayer,” he said.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, May 31, 2020, announced a phased easing of the country's COVID-19 restrictions which included the lifting of a ban on religious activities.

The lifting of the ban comes with several guidelines to ensure that religious spaces do not become points of the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Some Christian leaders have already indicated that they will not open their churches despite the lifting of the ban.

---citinewsroom