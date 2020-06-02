George Floyd Death: Killing Of Unarmed Blackman Cannot Be Right — Akufo-Addo

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo has condoled with the family of George Floyd, black American man, who died May 25, 2020 in police custody in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States.

“Black people, the world over, are shocked and distraught by the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, by a white police officer in the United States of America. It carried with it an all too painful familiarity, and an ugly reminder.

"It cannot be right that, in the 21st century, the United States, this great bastion of democracy, continues to grapple with the problem of systemic racism," President Akufo-Addo wrote on his Facebook wall,saying, "

"On behalf of the people of Ghana, I express my deep condolences to the family and loved ones of the late George Floyd".

—GNA