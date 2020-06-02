Responding To COVID-19: The Nkosuo Initiative

The novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) global pandemic has disrupted organizational plans and many lives. In the face of danger and deep uncertainty, desperate measures are required, many of which we have experienced within the past few months.

Civil society has had its fair share of challenges, including disrupted funding. Many have had to alternate or choose between supplying Personal Protective Equipment’s (PPEs) and food rations to disadvantaged groups – sadly, a dominant segment of the population in our part of the world.

The Nkosuo Initiative Foundation is doing its part by donating PPEs and sensitizing minority groups on COVID 19 safety protocols. On Saturday, May 30, 2020, they visited the Baptist School Complex and Orphanage (BASCO) – popularly known as the Trotor orphanage. The next to be visited is the ‘Weep not child orphanage’, then many others.

Nkosuo Initiative is a not for profit organization dedicated to closing the socio-economic gap between the rich and poor. As a youth-led organization, the Nkosuo Initiative depends on donations from benevolent individuals and organizations.

Their self-funded economic empowerment agribusiness project was successfully piloted at Trotor in partnership with the orphanage in 2019.

With adequate support, this project will facilitate the social mobility of hundreds of households by strengthening, increasing, and diversifying their source of income.

It will also offer a more reliable income stream for the NGO to carry out its mandate. Their product, Nkosuo Natural Spices, Hot Chili powder is out on the market.

In February 2020, the Nkosuo initiative launched its nationwide menstrual health campaign, howbeit disrupted by the pandemic.

The organization has designed a novel community-based approach in tackling menstrual health issues. This methodology however demands partnerships with manufacturers of sanitary towels and involves intensive capacity building exercises.

Although limited by resources, the Nkosuo Initiative Foundation is relentless in its effort to bring change. Together with its enthusiastic Volunteers, the Executive Council, and Management teams, the organization is determined to contribute to better lives and prosperity for all, leaving no one behind!

To volunteer, support or contact the Nkosuo Initiative, please send an email to [email protected]