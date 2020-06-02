Aggrieved Student Loan Beneficiaries Declare Today As 'RED TUESDAY'

The leadership of Aggrieved Student loan Beneficiaries, has declared today 2nd June 2020 as a *RED TUESDAY*.

This is to pour out our displeasure against the Government, Minister of Finance, Ministry of Education, GETfund and Student loan Trust fund for not paying us, as beneficiaries.

Enough!!! Is enough!! We can't swallow that false hope they have been given.

Activities

1. All should put on Red T-SHIRT.

Social Media Demonstration

2. All should post our demonstration flyers on all social media platforms.

3. We should all use the demonstration flyer as our WhatsApp and Facebook DP.

# Start Payment Now!!

# Hit The Street

# Heat The Street

# Aluta Continua

Regards.

Signed

Adjei Boakye.

Convener.

Enning Richnard Aboagye.

Dept. Director of communication