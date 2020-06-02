Disregard Call To Demonstrate Against US — Police

The Ghana Police Service has advised members of the public to disregard any “open call” on social media for a protest march against the United States on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

In a statement signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Effia Tenge, the Head of the Public Affairs Unit, Accra Region, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, it explained that the attention of the Accra Regional Police Command was drawn to an intended demonstration against the US, trending on social media.

The command, according to the statement, had not been notified of any demonstration in that regard.

“Moreover, the restrictions on public gatherings, demonstrations and rallies among others to contain the COVID-19 are still in force and the public is being advised to disregard the 'open call' for a march,” it said.

—GNA