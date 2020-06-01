Covid-19: Volta Cases Hit 84 With 40 More Cases

Listen to article

The Volta region has confirmed 40 more Covid-19 cases in the last week.

This increased the number from 44 to 84 as of June 1.

The number of cases initially increased from 44 to 59, then to 71 by middle of last week and to 84 by the end of the weekend.

Per the latest breakdown received from the Public Health Directorate of the Volta Regional Health Directorate, Ho reordered 16 cases within the period under review, thus bringing its total cases to 23. Ketu South got additional 10 cases to bring its tally to 32, thus the highest in the region.

South and Central Tongu, new entrants on the table of affected districts in the region recorded four and eight cases respectively.

The latest District to record Covid-19 cases is Anloga where two cases were recorded last week.

Per the information from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) available to DGN Online nine districts out of the 18 districts have so far been affected by the novel corona-virus.

The other districts include, Akatsi South with one case, Agotime-Ziope with one case, Kpando with two cases and Hohoe with 11 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the region has also increased from 28 as at the last count over a week ago to 35 as at the weekend.

The latest recovery which covers seven cases comprise of four cases in Ho, one case in Agotime-Ziope and two cases in Hohoe.

To this end, the number of active cases have reached 47 with two deaths.

---Daily Guide