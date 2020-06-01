GIMPA SRC Lauds Management Of The Institute For Leveraging On Technologies In The Dispensation Of Duties

Listen to article

The Students’ Representative Council of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration eulogizes management of the institute for their innovative decision to use technology in the discharge of duties.

This development became even more pronounced following last week’s elections to elect new Deputy Rector of the institute. Management has leveraged on technology to plausibly elect the new Deputy Rector of the institute. This process, of course very unusual especially on matters relating to elections of persons, was adopted due to the public restrictions imposed by the President of the Republic of Ghana.

Moreover, The Students’ Representative Council conducts elections for student aspirants to ascend leadership positions every second semester of academic years. There has been a standstill in the process due to the aforementioned reasons. The SRC there of deems it fit to follow suit, by conducting its mandatory elections of student leaders online.

The SRC uses this opportunity to congratulate the new Deputy Rector elect, Professor Martin Morgan Tuli on his triumphant victory.

Special Felicitation also goes to Professor Sam Agyei-Ampomah for the fierce contest and run in the elections. We are grateful for your efforts.