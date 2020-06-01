Covid-19: Vulnerable Persons Receive Health, Food Items From Passion Energy Drink

Over 150 persons with disabilities and vulnerable groups have received foodstuffs, sanitizers, liquid soap worth Ghc20,000 from passion energy drink as part of efforts to fight coronavirus.

The food stuffS and health equipment include rice, gari, sugar, yam, liquid soap, sanitizers and Vitamin C to boost their immune system.

The beneficiary communities include; living water's community chapel international, Bazua, Bawkzua, Mazeema, Kwalugu, Kpandaag and Sabongari.

Presenting the items, the Manager of Passion Energy Drink, Mr. Samuel Windella, said his move was to show love and give hope to the vulnerable groups in society.

Mr. Samuel Windella said it is important to always show love and care to fellow brothers and sisters who find themselves in some of these critical conditions.

He added that he intends to spread his kind gesture to other vulnerable groups in future across the region.

Mr. Samuel Windell uses the opportunity to call on benevolent organizations and individuals interested in his ideology to come on board with any form of assistance support the vulnerable persons.

Madam Bridget Kolan, a beneficiary, thanked the donor for his kind gesture.

She urges other organisations to emulate same and together stop the spread of coronavirus.

Another beneficiary, Karim Rukaya, from Mazeema also expressed her gratitude to Mr Samuel Windella for the public education about the pandemic.