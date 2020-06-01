Ablekuma North: Naa oo Naa Foundation Holds COVID-19 Safety Campaign

The NAA oo NAA Foundation was established in 2017. It is a Non-Governmental Organization that seeks to promote and enhance the well-being and development of under-privileged communities in Ghana in four thematic areas; Legal, Health, Education, and Entrepreneurship.

The foundation has embarked on several legal education and health projects; free blood group check, blood donations, and health screenings for communities in Ghana.

The foundation has in the past carried out blood donation and health screening at the University of Cape Coast and its environs which benefitted about 3,600 persons, among other projects and initiatives.

On Thursday, 21st May 2020, the foundation, as part of its effort to contribute its quota to the fight against the dreaded coronavirus pandemic in Ghana, this time embarked on a Corona Virus Safety Campaign which saw a distribution of Free hand sanitizers, Facemasks and Veronica Buckets across the Odorkor Trotro station and the Odorkor Market.

At the program, the Founder of the foundation, Ms. Rachael Aryee emphasized that it has become necessary for NGOs to make an impact towards battling the coronavirus global pandemic, through public educations, donation of PPEs. She stated, “It has become necessary that as an NGO, we also contribute our quota to making the community a better place for all".

The Naa oo Naa foundation decided to target the market women and the trotro drivers because these ones are largely not technologically inclined and so there is no easy flow of information to them on COVID-19. It is difficult for our mothers and fathers, and the grassroots-based individuals to get information through social media and other non-traditional mediums of communication, hence the need to go to the grassroots to educate them on the need to observe the Covid-19 protocol.

Ms. Rachael went ahead to highlight the various COVID -19 protocols, and with the assistance of Ms. Lilian Nortey, a nurse at Greater Accra Regional Hospital-Ridge, who is also a member of the foundation, they demonstrated to the people how to wear face masks properly, how to wash hands properly and the procedure to observe social distancing.

The program was also graced by the Ghana Health Service which was represented by the Ablekuma North Municipal Health Information Director, Mr. Wilson Addai Asare Oyiadzo, who emphasized that the traders and customers without PPEs are not allowed to enter the Odorkor market and Trotro station, as part of the effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The Information Services Department; a state agency under the Ministry of information was also represented by Madam Mercy Nana Serwaa Asante, the Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly Information Officer.

The foundation has demonstrated an example worth emulating, and all Ghanaians share in the responsibility to help contain the spread of the virus.

Naa oo Naa Foundation: [email protected]