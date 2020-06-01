'I Draw My Patience, Tolerance, Kindness And Humility From Her' — Mahama Celebrates His Late Mum On World Parents Day

Listen to article

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has eulogised his late mother Madam Abiba Nnaba as today marks World Parents Day.

In a post on his Facebook page, the former President who is touted by many Ghanaians as ‘infrastructure king’ said he draws his patience, tolerance, kindness and all his good virtues from his late mother.

Mr Mahama’s mother died four years ago and was buried in Busunu, West Gonja District.

Below is his post:

In celebration of the Global Day of Parents, I want to honour the memory of the woman who made me who I am.

You gave birth to me & nurtured me. I draw my patience, tolerance, kindness and humility from this great woman. May your kind soul continue to Rest In Peace.

#DayofParents