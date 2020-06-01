'No Business As Usual' Calls For National Cooperation In Fighting Coronavirus

A developmental nongovernmental nonprofit organization the No Business as Usual Hub has called for consolidated efforts in the fight against the novel COVID-19

In a statement, the European-union offshoot called on all entities to devise means and strategies to protect their staff against the novel disease.

"The fight against COVID-19 requires a stronger force. Let us make it a civic responsibility to support existing protocols in flattening the curve" parts of the statement reads

The No Business as Usual (NBU) is a project under the SOS Children's Villages Ghana, funded by the European Union with support from the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly.

Since 2017 the hub has been instrumental in the training of over 500 youth geared towards helping them to acquire jobs and to start their own business.

Due to the pandemic, training sessions at the hub have been on hold in preventing the virus spread.

The hub has since resorted to using virtual platforms such as a Facebook live feature in delivering essential topics to their trainees.

Topics being treated include, "How to find jobs during a pandemic, CV review, Preparing for an interview, Email etiquettes, Business model canvas and tips to sustaining business in a pandemic.

"We reaffirmed our position in ensuring that our trainees and staff adhere to all existing protocols outlined by His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo" the statement concluded.