01.06.2020 Headlines

Contact Tracing Begins in Koforidua After COVID-19 Killed Police Officer

Deputy Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Ghana Police Service, Sergeant Francis Gomado has disclosed that contact tracing has begun in Koforidua following the death of a police officer.

Following the death of the 55-year-old Chief Inspector of the Koforidua Central Police, a contact tracing has begun.

A team from the Eastern Regional Health Directorate have begun taking samples in their contract tracing exercise. All police personnel at the Central Police Station are been tested. So far 24 inmates at the facility have been tested.

Sergeant Gomado noted that contact tracing would be done beyond the station as the late police operated within a large jurisdiction.

---FirstnewsRoom

