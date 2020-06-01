Residents of Yeji Living In Fear Following First COVID-19 Case

Residents of Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region are currently living in fear following the recording of the first COVID-19 case in the community.

A 31-year-old driver who plies Yeji to Kumasi has tested positive to COVID-19. The case becomes the first case to be recorded in the Bono East Region.

Following the incident, the residents of Yeji are currently living in fear.

Benedict Attah who spoke to FirstNews in an interview said he is living in fear because he does not know the people who have contracted the disease in Yeji.

“We are all leaving fear because we do not know the person who has the disease. I am careful and would continue to observe the safety protocols,” Mr. Atta noted.

Another resident, Angola Kpevu also said he is living in fear since the new broke that a driver in the community has contracted COVID-19.

The Bono East Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Fred Adomako Boateng noted that they have intensified their risk communication.

Dr. Boateng admonished the residents to continue to wear the nose masks and also adhere to all the safety protocols.