ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Hates Your Marriage So Much!!...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
01.06.2020 Social News

Nakaba: Final Year Student Commits Suicide

Nakaba: Final Year Student Commits Suicide
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A final year Junior High School student has allegedly committed suicide at Nakaba, a suburb of Enchi in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region.

The body of the deceased, Prince Meisu, 14, was discovered hanging on a cross bar in his place of abode.

The Enchi District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police Bernard Akotoge who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said on Saturday, May 30, 2020, Opanin John Kojo Asemiah, the deceased grandfather reported to the Enchi Police post that at about 1600 hours on that day, Meisu returned from town but few minutes later they detected he had committed suicide.

He said the police proceeded to the crime scene and found the deceased lying on a bed with a whitish substance foaming from his mouth.

According to Superintendent Akotoge, the Police suspects no foul play as there were no marks of violence when the body was inspected.

He said the body has since been conveyed and deposited at the Enchi Government hospital morgue for preservation awaiting autopsy with investigations on going.

---GNA

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Make Sure No Ghanaian Is Disenfranchised – House of Chiefs T...
1 hour ago

Fulani Community Kick Against Ghana Card For Voter Registrat...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

BetPlanet 300x600
body-container-line