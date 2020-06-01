Dagbon/Nanumba Youth Worry Over Looming Tension…As Jagbunis And Mions Engage In Land Dispute

The time-tested brotherly relationship between the Nanumbas and Dagombas is said to be under serious threat - following a recent boundary dispute between the people of Jagbuni in the Namuba Traditional Area and the people of Mion in the Dagbon Traditional Area.

The unfortunate raging tension is being fuelled by some unscrupulous faceless persons who are contaminating the social media space with needless and offensive audio recordings and comments to provoke each other.

In a bid to find immediate solution to the looming conflict, the Nanumba Youth Association (NAYA) and the Dagbon Forum (DF) have issued a joint press statement passionately calling on the Northern Regional Security Council and Regional Peace Council as well as the Dagbon and Nanumba Traditional Councils to address emerging tension between the two Kingdoms.

According to the statement signed by Dr. Sulemana Abdulai and Dr. Hafez Adam Taher on behalf of the two associations, and copied to the Chairman of REGSEC, Alhaji Salifu Saeed lamented that the boundary dispute between the Jagbunis and the Mions had the tendency to undermine and destroy the brotherly cohesion and unity that existed between the sister kingdoms of Dagbon and Nanum.

“No two ethnic groups within the Gbewaa families are more closely knit and linked than the Nanumbas and Dagombas. We therefore wish to appeal to our revered Traditional Authorities of both kingdoms and other well-meaning stakeholders to, as a matter of necessity, convene to resolve the emerging challenges that have the potential to threaten our survival and existence as a people belonging to the Naa Gbewaa family”.

The Naumba Youth Association and Dagbon Forum said they would rather die than to allow such a trivial issue of land dispute which can be easily resolved- to cause disintegration or destroy the protracted traditional bond between Nanumbas and Dagombas.

The Dagbon Forum and Nanumba Youth Association therefore called on the youth of the two Kingdoms to, as a matter of urgency, refrain from making utterances that were derogatory, insulting, provocative, disrespectful, or has the potential to inflame passion and cause division amongst the people.

They challenged them to direct their energies at promoting peace and development and not conflicts. “Poverty and squalor are our enemies to fight and eradicate from our lands but not to disunite us. We therefore condemn in no uncertain terms all utterances that deviate from the above-mentioned aspirations”.

The Dagbon Forum and Nanumba Youth Association also called on the youth of both Kingdoms to avoid beating war drums, engaging in personal insults and throwing challenges to provoke each other, the Associations team up with the traditional councils to address the issues at hand.