Savana Signatures Distributes 500 Dignity Kits To 500 Girls In The West Mamprusi District

Savana Signatures has distributed dignity kits to 500 girls from five communities in the West Mamprusi District of the North-East Region to commemorate Menstrual Hygiene Day, 28th May 2020.

The distribution is part of the Girl’s Life Choices project which targets 500 adolescent girls aged 10 to 19, who are least likely to have access to formal education.

The project equips them with transferable life skills such as literacy, numeracy and communication skills (using COTVET manual), as well as financial literacy and entrepreneurship content for the older cohort between 15 to 19 years.

Beneficiary communities include; Nasia, Loagri, Nayirifong, Bokudori, and Guagulga.

125 beneficiaries are members of the Adolescent girls’ clubs, of which, 25 girls come from each of the five communities listed above.

Beneficiaries were also taken through menstrual hygiene management coupled with education on the use of the SHE+ and Agoo platforms to access information on Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

The Chief of Walewale in the North East Region, Chief Mahama Abudu applauded Savana Signatures for such a laudable gesture.

He noted that menstruation is a natural process through which everyone is given life, thus girls need to be supported.

Also, he explained that he was not aware of any discriminatory customs or traditions in his jurisdiction and urged his fellow traditional leaders to put in place measures to remove all these barriers that stigmatise girls during their monthly menarche.

Kasim Fatima, a 15-year-old member of the Adolescent girls’ club in the Bokuduri community lamented that the cost of Sanitary pad, Ghc 6 makes it extremely difficult for girls like her to afford it every month.

She praised Savana Signatures for the donation and said it would allow her some respite to have a comfortable period in the next 3 months or so.

She expressed her gratitude to Savana Signatures for helping them and pleaded with other benevolent persons or organisations to emulate the gesture of Savana Signatures and leapfrog them from such a demeaning encounter of being in your period without dignity kits.