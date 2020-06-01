House Of Chiefs Ask EC To Conduct Peaceful Elections

The National House of Chiefs has called on the Electoral Commission to ensure peaceful conduct of the upcoming December general elections.

According to them, this entails ensuring that no qualified Ghanaian voter is disenfranchised.

The Chiefs says they are not happy with rising political tension in country regarding the compilation of the new voters' register.

A statement from the house indicated, ” We are very concerned about the growing tension in our country, at a time when we are confronted with Covid-19, CSM epidemic, flooding, joblessness that naturally require unity towards finding the appropriate solutions”.

It observed, “In the face of these challenges, what Ghanaians need is hope but sadly our airwaves are filled with intimidation and threats of anarchy and mayhem.

"The house is worried in the midst of the escalating tension is the decision by the Electoral Commission to compile a new voter register without honouring an invitation to the house to dialogue about the various concerns by stakeholders."

"It is as a result of demanding a sober reflection and an honest evaluation of the country’s progress over the past 63 years. As Chiefs, we have the responsibility and duty to speak objectively on national issues and in defence of the nation’s interest,” it observed.

The house has therefore called on Ghanaians to shun individual interest and political party loyalty and commit to the national desire for peace, unity and development.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission is expected to update Parliament on its preparedness towards the conduct of the upcoming general elections.

It comes amidst concerns about the decision to compile a new voters register, a decision the minority NDC is strongly against.