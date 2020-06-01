Mahama Should Desist From Using COVID-19 Pandemic as Political Tool---Edmund Kyei

Listen to article

In recent times, the Ex-President who is anxiously seeking re-election in Ghana has continuously played politics with the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception.

The ex-president went ahead to set-up a political medical team to fight COVID-19, meanwhile, we were dealing with a national and non-partisan issue and the least advantage he gets to speak he chastises Government on his approach.

Recently when Mr. Mahama was speaking he attributed the increasing spread of the virus to bad communications of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done massively well pertaining to the fight against COVID-19, the timely address to the citizens by the President and education from Ghana Health Service, National Communication For Civic Education (NCCE), other government agencies like NADMO, state and private media houses, District and Municipal Assemblies has really done well to educate people on COVID-I9 pandemic.

Government has been able to share hygiene items to all Municipals and District Assemblies across the Nation, government has also made it a project by educating people against stigmatization of recovered patients. Government has also boosted the production of local personal protective equipment; these are all laid down measures by Government against the fight of CODVID-19.

Upon all these efforts by Government, Ex-President Mahama has still found his way to play politics with the pandemic, he has intentionally refused to see the massive ongoing Education across the nation in order to chastise the government for political gains.

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been commended for the good work on the pandemic by other countries and World Health Organisation (WHO) so it is petty for Ex-President Mahama to say the President's bad Communication skills has led to the increased spread of COVID-19.

Signed..

Edmund Kyei

Asokwa Constituency 1st Vice Chairman

NPP National Communication Member