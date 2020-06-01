GNECC Applauds Gov’t Decision To Re-Open Schools For Final Year Students

Listen to article

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has given the government thumbs up for taking the decision to reopen schools for final years students in JHS, SHS, and the University levels.

Schools at all levels have been closed since March as a precautionary measure against the spread of the deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease which has become a great worry to countries all over the world.

On Sunday, President Akufo-Addo in his 10th address to the nation in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis announce that schools will be reopened for the final year students this month to prepare them for their upcoming final exams.

A statement from GNECC on the back of the announcement, “commends the president for adhering to the recommendations by stakeholders especially the Teacher Unions and Civil Society Organizations to let the final year learners back to school. We are also grateful that the gold track students who missed on their learning are also going to complete that phase of their academic calendar.”

To ensure no student is left behind, the statement signed by the interim chairman Mr. Joseph Atsu Homadzi has charged the Ministry of Education to put adequate measures in place to cater to the needs of every student in the school including students with special educational needs.

The Coalition is also of the view that schools should be made to maximize the use of available spaces such as school’s assembly halls and laboratories to enable effective adherence to the social distance safety protocols.

“The Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Health should assigned a nurse to a school to ensure the consistent monitoring of cases in the schools. The Coalition also recommends to the Ministry of Education to continue with the E-learning program for students who are still at home and calling on parents to ensure strict adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols for the safety of children at home”, the Coalition added.

