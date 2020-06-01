COVID-19: Suspected Cases In Agona East Test Negative

"All the Eighteen (18) COVID-19 suspected blood samples sent to Noguchi Medical Research Center from Agona East District for testing have been confirmed Negative" District Chief Executive, Hon. Dennis Arman Frimpong has disclosed

According to the DCE, blood samples were collected by the Agona East District Health upon a hint. The Rapid Response Team after moved into action to conduct contact tracing in the suspected community

"A Middle-aged woman from Nigeria who had sneaked into the District when borders were closed. She reported to a health facility in the District for a medical check-up.

Officials from the Public Health Emergency Committee upon surveillance suspected her illness to be Covid-19 related.

Her blood samples were subsequently taken for testing. It proved positive for Covid-19 so she was quarantined for treatment at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital at Winneba

The District Rapid Response Team quickly moved in to look for contacts of persons who had a series of contact with the woman.

The Eighteen people identified were immediately put into mandatory quarantine while their blood samples were awaiting results"

In an interview with newsmen at Agona Nsaba, Hon. Dennis Armah Frimpong noted that the first good news was the first Ten (10) of the results which were confirmed negative

The second and the most relief of all was when the rest became negative.

"The reflection of all is that the principal person who had tested positive of Covid-19 infection tested negative after her second test.

She is waiting for final test, we are hopeful she will recover fully.

Agona East District Assembly is not resting, we are on high alert for surveillance in everything community to look for Covid19 suspected cases. We are leaving no stone unturned

As I speak, hundreds of Veronica buckets, hand sanitizers have been supplied to every community.

Thousands of Nose Masks have also been supplied to individual persons in the district

Wear your Nose Masks campaign is going on speedy. Social Distancing is being monitored accordingly.

Thank God residents are collaborating in the fight against Covid-19 infections. Agona East District is virtually overcoming the disease.

I thank Nananom, Social Society Groups, and Associations as well as individuals for their collaborative effort towards the fight against this global pandemic"

Agona DCE again thanked the staff of the District Health Directorate, Rapid Response Team, District Public Health Emergency Committee and individuals for being part of the success story