A Call To Expand The Testing Centers For COVID-19

The Coalition of Unemployed Medical Laboratory Scientists (COUMLS), Ghana, has observed the disquieting rise of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Ghana with momentous concern and wish to express our profound gratitude to the President of the Republic of Ghana in providing proactive and technical guidance to counter this novel pandemic in the country. We commend the Government of Ghana (GoG) for the timely interventions that enhanced low mortality and good prognosis of the disease in the affected populace.

Whilst the disease is distending our health structures to the confines, it is clear there is the need to expand our health workforce to continue the fight against the pandemic. Ghana's health care system is established based on clinical laboratory testing and diagnostics, and this crisis has undoubtedly revealed the cracks in the foundation.

The president of the Republic of Ghana in his address to the state on COVID-19 has expressed the need for expansion of testing centers and the readiness of the GoG in doing so, and we urge the government to act immediately in increasing the medical laboratory structures and workforce at this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

COUMLS wishes to express our readiness and preparedness to unite in the battle against COVID-19 through standard laboratory practices of collection of samples through processing and release of timely and accurate results.

We humbly appeal to the government as a matter of urgency, to expand testing centers for mass testing for COVID-19, and to fully engage the qualified Unemployed Medical Laboratory personnel who are ready to help build a more vigorous and effective response to the disease.

Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and wish all infected persons the best of recoveries.