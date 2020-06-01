ModernGhanalogo

01.06.2020 Health

Covid-19: Nigeria’s Cases Hit 10,162

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Nigeria's confirmed coronavirus cases have ballooned to 10162.

This was after it reported 307 new cases on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

So far, according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, deaths related to the virus stand at 287.

About 3007 persons have been discharged, says the Center in a tweet.

307 new cases breakdown

Lagos-188

FCT-44

Ogun-19

Kaduna-14

Oyo-12

Bayelsa-9

Gombe-5

Kano-3

Delta-3

Imo-2

Rivers-2

Niger-2

Bauchi-2

Plateau-1

Kwara-1
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
