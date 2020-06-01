GWCL Warns Weija Residents Over Plans To Spill Excess Water From The Dam

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced that it will spill excess water from the Weija Dam due to the rise in levels of the dam from 37ft to 47.9ft as a result of last week’s rains.

According to a press release from the GWCL, the safe operating level of the dam is 47ft and hence it has now become necessary to spill the excess water as part of routine measures to safeguard the dam.

“Management of GWCL, therefore, wishes to inform the general public as well as institutions and organizations who have properties downstream of the dam, that the opening of the spillway gates is inevitable and possibly cause flooding.

“Therefore, the company urges inhabitants living in communities downstream and along the buffer zone of the river course, to evacuate the area to forestall any eventualities and also to protect life and property”, a press release from the Ghana Water Company Limited on Sunday stressed.

Communities that are likely to be affected include Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Ada Kope, Tsokome, and surrounding communities.

All residents and persons who own property in the aforementioned areas are being advised to immediately evacuate or take precautionary measures to protect life and property.

Full statement from the GWCL below: