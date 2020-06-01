Covid-19: Commissioning Of 100-bed Infectious Disease And Isolation Facility At Ga East Rescheduled To June Ending

Managers of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund have announced that the commissioning of the 100-bed infectious disease centre at the Ga-East Municipal Hospital has been rescheduled to the ending of June 2020.

The project being developed by the Ghana Private Sector Fund at the National Covid-19 Treatment Center commenced on April 17, 2020 was expected to be completed at the end of May.

The managers indicated that due to various design enhancement plus modifications in response to requests by the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), other infectious disease clinicians, and biomedical scientists the initial date set for completion has been pushed forward.

“We consider these additions critical to delivering the impact Ghana needs in the fight against the current and future epidemics and pandemics and are set to make the facility arguably a signature facility of its kind in West Africa”, a statement signed by Mr. Senyo Hosi who is the manager of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund has explained.

It added, “The inclusion of these improvements and modifications led to the need for more work and has required us to revise our completion and commissioning date to the 30th of June 2020".

The modifications to the facility will see the incorporation of a level 2.5 scalable to a level 3 biometric laboratory in consultation with officials from Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research, the addition of a 21-bed intensive care unit, among others.

