Ghana Card, Voter Registrations To Go On — Akufo-Addo

The Electoral Commission (EC) and the National Identification Authority (NIA) will soon go ahead with their registration exercises following the lifting of the ban on public and social gatherings.

Nana Akufo-Addo in an address on Sunday urged such bodies to adhere to safety protocols during their activities.

“…Statutory bodies such as the Electoral Commission, the National Commission for Civic Education, and the National Identification Authority, whose activities were exempted from the outset from these restrictions, must conduct their activities in accordance with social distancing and the necessary hygiene and safety protocols,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo, on March 15, 2020, banned all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church activities, and other related events as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The National Identification Authority which was organising its Ghana Card registration exercise at the time was compelled to suspend the exercise.

At the time, Ghana had recorded six cases of COVID-19. Ghana’s COVID-19 case count

As of Sunday, May 31, 2020, Ghana has recorded 8070 cases with 2947 recoveries and 36 deaths

