01.06.2020 Health

Diabetics, Hypertension Are Associated With Covid-19 Deaths —Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has revealed that most Covid-19 deaths in Ghana have underlying health causes such as diabetes and hypertension.

He made this known as he delivered his 10th address to the nation on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

He has therefore called on persons suffering from diabetes and hypertension to take their treatment seriously.

He also reiterated his call on Ghanaians to improve their fitness level and common local diets rich in nutrients.

He says it is critical that Ghanaians improve their fitness level.

—Daily Guide

