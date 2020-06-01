ModernGhanalogo

01.06.2020

COVID-19: Cases Hit 8,070; Recoveries Now 2,947

Ghana’s count of the novel COVID-19 has risen to 8,070.

The recoveries have also increased to 2,947.

This was announced by President Akufo-Addo in a televised address to the nation on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Per the new figures, 189 new cases have been recorded since the last update and 106 persons have also recovered from the disease.

