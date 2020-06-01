Covid-19: Only Final Year JHS, SHS And University Students Allowed In School —Akufo-Addo

Schools across the country would be reopened solely for final year students as part of measures to ease restrictions in Ghana’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Akufo-Addo in his 10th televised address to the nation said the move is to prepare and enable the students to take their final examinations.

According to him, the reopening is with the appropriate enhanced safety protocols and social distancing adherence.

Final year university students are expected to resume school on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Whereas final year SHS students return to school on Monday, June 22, 2020, their counterparts in Junior High Schools will go back to school on Monday, June 29, 2020.

However, teaching and learning activities for all other levels remain closed.

