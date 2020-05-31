ModernGhanalogo

31.05.2020 Headlines

Covid-19: Akufo-Addo To Deliver 10th Address At 10pm

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

President Akufo-Addo is expected to address the nation tonight on the country's fight against COVID-19.

This will be the tenth time such a televised address will be delivered by the President since Ghana confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19 on March 12

President Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver the address at 10:00 pm.

Ghanaians are expectant that President Akufo-Addo during the address will ease the various restrictions imposed on Ghanaians as part of measures to fight COVID-19.

5312020103604-0e72ylkxwr-whatsapp-image-2020-05-31-at-1.11.33-pm.jpeg

Economist warns against easing of restrictions

Meanwhile, a Health Economist at the University of Ghana Business School, Dr. Gordon Abekah Nkrumah has advised against the lifting of the Coronavirus restrictions without a critical assessment of the impact the move will have on the medico-socio-economic activities in the country.

He argues that any attempt to relax the embargoes should be properly thought through devoid of any political expediency.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count

Per the latest [31st May 2020] Ghana Health Service (GHS) statistics on COVID-19 in Ghana, the confirmed cases in Ghana are now 7,881. The number includes 36 victims who have succumbed and 2,841 people who have recovered.

— citinewsroom

Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
