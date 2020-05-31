Papavi Boys To Face Court

The Volta Regional Police Command is serving notice it is preparing to put the 14 suspected separatists arrested on Saturday May 30 before a court in the coming days.

The notice was contained in a release issued by the command and signed by its Public Affairs Officer (PAO), Cpl. Prince Dogbatse on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

The 14 suspects who include 11 men and three women, one of whom was carrying a 2-year-old child were arrested during a joint security operation carried out by the 66 Artillery Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces, the Kpando Police, Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and the National Security.

They were arrested at Kpando-Aziavi near Sovie in the Kpando Municipality of the Volta region the Police and the Military have said.

The police have since identified the 14 as follows; David Karl, 41 years, Kwami Dziwornu, 35 years, Emmanuel Korli, 31 years, Faustina Bitiye, 60 years and Kasmael Dotse, 41 years. The others are Richard Kli, 25 years, Jacinta Kugblenu, 25 years, Ernestina Akogo, 26 years, Nukornu Edem, 35 years and Stephen Atsu, 32 years.

The rest are Akubea Edem, 36 years, Francis Adzogah, 26 years, Wisdom Ametefe, 36 years and 46 year-old Francis Dente Donkor.

Corporal Dogbatse says they were arrested “while discussing steps to secede the Volta and Oti regions from Ghana into Western Togoland and related matters.”

He added that the suspects are being investigated and “will be duly arraigned before Court.”

He cautioned persons or groups who sought to identify themselves with what he described as “illegal enterprise” to be mindful of the grave consequences of their actions; adding that the law will not spare them.

—Daily Guide