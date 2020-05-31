MTN Ghana Foundation Extends Closing Date Of MTN Bright Scholarship Award Applications

Listen to article

MTN Ghana Foundation has announced the extension of the closing date of applications for MTN Bright Scholarship Award to 15th June 2020.

The Foundation is, therefore, urging qualified students who are yet to apply to do so before the closing date. The scholarship is opened to first-year and continuing students pursuing first degree programs in any public tertiary institution in Ghana. Prospective applicants in the first year should have credit passes in six (6) subjects with overall aggregate of 24 at the WASSCE/SSSCE.

Three of the six subjects should be core subjects which are English Language, Mathematics and either Integrated Science or Social Studies and the other three must be in the relevant electives. Continuing student applicants should have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and should provide a stamped transcript from their university. Continuing students must also be involved in extra curricula activities and prove to be without any academic disciplinary issue and must not be serving a bond of good behavior.

The MTN Bright Scholarship seeks to ease the financial burden on students by catering for the cost of tuition, accommodation and providing a stipend for books for the beneficiaries. The MTN Ghana Foundation will award 100 scholarships to students in public tertiary institutions across the country for 2020/2021 academic year.

Applicants who meet all the criteria may apply through the web portal scholarship.mtn.com.gh. This year’s application process will only be online. No hardcopy applications will be accepted. The scholarship award is free and no payments must be made for processing, submission or final selection.

The commencement of MTN Bright Scholarship in 2018 was in fulfillment of a commitment MTN made to Ghanaians during the commemoration of its 20th Anniversary in 2016. During the celebrations, MTN, through the MTN Ghana Foundation promised to award a total of 300 scholarships over a period of three years. So far, 200 scholarships have been presented to students in public tertiary institutions across the country for 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 academic years respectively. The final batch of 100 scholarships will be presented for the 2020 edition of the Bright Scholarship scheme.

The MTN Ghana Foundation has over a 12 year period awarded over 1000 scholarships to students from basic school to the tertiary level. Aside the Bright Scholarship, MTN Ghana Foundation launched the Teacher Improvement Award Programme in 2015 to financially assist teachers in public schools who wish to upgrade their education at the first Degree or Masters level. Since the inception of the Teacher’s programme, about 60 teachers have been awarded scholarships to pursue Bachelors or Masters degree at the University of Cape Coast and University of Education, Winneba.

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From inception to December 2019, the Foundation had undertaken 148 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include: construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital.

Education projects undertaken include: construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions(then) and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research. Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include: the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.

For more information visit http://www.mtn.com.gh/about-mtn/community/mtn-ghana-foundation