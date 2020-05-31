Two Fake Soldiers Engaging In Fraud Arrested

Two suspected robbers have been arrested by the Suhum District Police Day Patrol Team at Suhum overhead, in the Eastern Region for dressing in military uniform and armed robbery.

The two suspects were identified as Solomon Aquah, a 25-year old civilian employee of the Ghana army who was dressed in full army uniform and Prince Obeng, a 20 year old driver in charge of a Daewo Matrix taxi cab with registration number GG 376- 18.

Mr Francis Gomado, Deputy Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer who disclosed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said an eye witness who was riding a motor bike on May 27, 2020, from Obuoho, on reaching a section of the road at the outskirts of Anum Apapam, was stopped by the two suspects who had crossed the road with their taxi cab.

The two were extorting money and foodstuffs from unsuspecting commercial motor riders who were plying the road.

He said the 'Okada' riders at a point massed up and challenged the authority of the suspects.

Sensing danger, the suspects sped off in their taxi cab, but were pursued by the riders to the Suhum overhead where the Patrol team came to their rescue and took over from them and sent the suspects to the Suhum Police Station.

At the Police Station, one Michael Martey, a complainant, identified Solomon Aquah as the man dressed in military uniform with three others who snatched his taxi cab from him on May 9, this year.

The suspects are currently in Police custody assisting in investigations, while the Daewoo Matrix Cab they used has been impounded for further investigation.

—GNA