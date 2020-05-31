COVID-19: Recoveries Now 2,841 Listen to articleAdditional 301 patients have recovered from COVID-19. This brings the total recoveries now to 2,841 from 2,540. The Ghana Health Service reported on Sunday, 31 May 2020. Also, the death toll has increased from 35 to 36. Additionally, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is now up to 7,881. CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemic
COVID-19: Recoveries Now 2,841
Additional 301 patients have recovered from COVID-19.
This brings the total recoveries now to 2,841 from 2,540.
The Ghana Health Service reported on Sunday, 31 May 2020.
Also, the death toll has increased from 35 to 36.
Additionally, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is now up to 7,881.