31.05.2020 Headlines

COVID-19: Recoveries Now 2,841

Additional 301 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

This brings the total recoveries now to 2,841 from 2,540.

The Ghana Health Service reported on Sunday, 31 May 2020.

Also, the death toll has increased from 35 to 36.

Additionally, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is now up to 7,881.

