Covid-19: Nigeria Records 553 New Cases LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Nigeria has recorded 553 new cases of the novel coronavirus. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control made this known in a tweet on Saturday night, May 30, 2020. It says total confirmed cases has been pushed to 9,855. A total of 2,856 persons have been discharged, with deaths totaling 273, it added. Breakdown of new casesLagos-378FCT-52Delta-23Edo-22Rivers-14Ogun-13Kaduna-12Kano-9Borno-7Katsina-6Jigawa-5Oyo-5Yobe-3Plateau-3Osun-1
