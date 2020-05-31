Covid-19: Nigeria Records 553 New Cases

Nigeria has recorded 553 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control made this known in a tweet on Saturday night, May 30, 2020.

It says total confirmed cases has been pushed to 9,855.

A total of 2,856 persons have been discharged, with deaths totaling 273, it added.

Breakdown of new cases

Lagos-378

FCT-52

Delta-23

Edo-22

Rivers-14

Ogun-13

Kaduna-12

Kano-9

Borno-7

Katsina-6

Jigawa-5

Oyo-5

Yobe-3

Plateau-3

Osun-1