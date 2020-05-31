EC Planning To Create 120 New Constituencies - ASEPA

Listen to article

The Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson claims the Electoral Commission (EC) of planning to create 120 New Constituencies.

Ghana already has a total of 275 constituencies with a Member of Parliament representation each one. With a Parliament house made up of 275 MP’s, many have often raised questions with some stressing that it does not make sense looking at the size of the West African country.

Mensah Thompson in a write-up on his Facebook Page has alleged that there are plans to create more constituencies.

“Folks, I want you to be the first person to know that the Electoral Commission intends to create some new constituencies...Guess what, 120 of them to be created. Yes you heard right, The EC wants to create 120 new Constituencies”, a portion of his post said.

According to him, the move is a ploy by the government to maintain it as the majority in parliament even if they lose the presidential seat in the next general elections.

“Of course some people feel that even if they lose the Presidential they must still control Parliament and make things difficult for whoever takes over and as usual the puppet Jean Mensah is the conduit”, Mensah Thompson added.

