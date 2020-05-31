PRO For GIMPA SRC Urges Students To Engage In Student Entrepreneurship Amidst COVID-19

Listen to article

Eric Appiah, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration Students’ Representative Council (GIMPA SRC) has charged students to take seriously, student entrepreneurship.

According to him, Ghana has faced the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic just like other nations. That has really influenced a lot of businesses and companies. Several workers were laid off when revenues were affected

Companies around the world are seeking ways to deal with a pandemic and use technology to find ways to succeed in their businesses. Digitization has become the new norm with many companies successfully developing their social media companies.

This new business management provides many opportunities for students who want to set up their company. The usual fear of enormous costs when starting a business is allayed because setting up an online business is very cheap and gives the business a huge platform for engaging and selling products to clients.

To profit from the online business opportunities, you don't have to run your entire company over the internet. Small businesses may need only an email address to communicate electronically with their distributors, customers and suppliers.

Other companies may use their website to run their entire company online.

The online company has many benefits including:

·Access global, 24 hours a day , 7 days a week

·Better customer satisfaction, by rising versatility

·Cheap money

·Faster Service Delivery

·Stepping up professionalism

·Less paper scrap

·Chances of running the company from anywhere in the world

Consequently, Mr. Eric has called for all students to set up companies across the world to help increase the country's job rate.