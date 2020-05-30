N/R: Youth Groups Unhappy Over Boundary Dispute Between Jagbuni And Mion

The Nanumba Youth Association (NAYA) and Dagbang Forum are urging the Nothern Regional Security Council and the Northern Region Peace Council to address the protracted boundary dispute between Jagbuni and Mion.

According to a statement issued by the groups, the dispute is “arising out of the apparent land dispute between the Nanung and Dagbang Traditional Authorities”.

Describing this as “very unfortunate”, the groups further described as disgusting “the audio recordings that are circulating within the social media space” about the issue.

NAYA and the Dagbang Forum “are therefore urgently calling on the youth of the two Kingdoms to, as a matter of urgency, refrain from making utterances that are derogatory, insulting, provocative, disrespectful, or has the potential to inflame passion and cause division amongst us.”

They are also urging the two Traditional Councils, to as a matter of urgency, “bring their wise counsel to bear on the steps and measures being taken by REGSEC to solve this matter”. Read the full statement below:

JOINT PRESS RELEASE BY NANUMBA YOUTH ASSOCIATION (NAYA) AND DAGBON FORUM (DF).

The Nanumba Youth Association and the Dagbang Forum have noted with deep concern the recent developments of a boundary dispute between JAGBUNI and MION which threatens to undermine and destroy the brotherly cohesion and unity that exist between the sister kingdoms of Dagbang and Nanung.

We issue this PRESS release believing and trusting that the historical connections and brotherhood between Dagbang and Nanung would help us eliminate the needless tension generated over the past few days.

While we consider the misunderstanding arising out of the apparent land dispute between the Nanung and Dagbang Traditional Authorities very unfortunate, we find it even more repugnant the audio recordings that are circulating within the social media space. We wish to register our total disgust and resentment towards the perpetrators of these actions.

We, therefore, wish to appeal to our revered Traditional Authorities of both kingdoms and other well-meaning stakeholders to, as a matter of necessity, convene to resolve the emerging challenges that have the potential to threaten our survival and existence as a people belonging to the Naa Gbewaa family. That, the Regional Security Council and Northern Regional Peace Council should play a facilitating role to address these unfortunate emerging tensions between our two Kingdoms.

No two ethnic groups within the Gbewaa families are more closely knit and linked than the Nanumbas and Dagombas.

The subject matter in question cannot and should not be a cause for the disintegration of time tested brotherly traditional bond between Nanung and Dagbang.

Dagbang Forum (DF) and Nanumba Youth Association (NAYA) are therefore urgently calling on the youth of the two Kingdoms to, as a matter of urgency, refrain from making utterances that are derogatory, insulting, provocative, disrespectful, or has the potential to inflame passion and cause division amongst us.

The efforts of the youth of both Kingdoms should be directed at promoting peace and development and not conflicts. Poverty and squalor are our enemies to fight and eradicate from our lands but not to disunite us. We, therefore, condemn in no uncertain terms all utterances that deviate from the above-mentioned aspirations.

We call on the Regional Security Council and Northern Region Peace Council to play a facilitating role to address these unfortunate emerging fracas between our two Kingdoms.

We are available and willing to lend our support to the Regional Security Council to resolve the matter amicably and in an unbiased manner and to plead with the two Traditional Councils, to as a matter of urgency, bring their wise counsel to bear on the steps and measures being taken by REGSEC to solve this matter.

We also call on the youth of both Kingdoms to avoid beating war drums, engaging in personal insults and throwing challenges to provoke each other, whilst we team up with our traditional councils to restore our traditional and historical relations and address the issues at hand.

We appeal to all well-meaning Dagombas and Nanumbas, to expose the few misguided elements whose conduct is likely to sow seeds of discord between our two Kingdoms.

May the Almighty Allah be our guide and protector.

SIGNED.

DR. SULEMANA ABUDULAI, Prez. DF.

DR. HAFEZ ADAM TAHER, Prez. NAYA

CC: REGSEC, CHAIRMAN, NRCC

DAGBONG TRADITIONAL COUNCIL

NANUMBAń TRADITIONAL COUNCIL

MUSEC, Chairman. Nanumba North

DISEC, Chairman, Mion

