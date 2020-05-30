British Council, IELTS Partners Launch New Online Test In Ghana

Listen to article

IELTS has launched IELTS Indicator, an online English language test for students not able to attend an IELTS test through our test centre(s) due to the Covid-19 related restrictions and office closures.

IELTS Indicator will assess a student’s English language skills in Listening, Reading, Writing and Speaking in a timed, online test from the comfort of their home. At this stage the test is available for the ACADEMIC module only.

Ensuring the test focuses on real-life conversation skills, students will conduct their speaking test face to face with a trained IELTS Examiner via video call.

IELTS Indicator content has been developed using the same high-quality standards as for all IELTS tests and has the same format and timing as the Standard pen and paper or Computer Delivered (CD) IELTS. Tests will be marked by official IELTS Examiners.

Christine Nuttall, Managing Director IELTS at Cambridge Assessment English, said “IELTS Indicator will help both students and education providers during this period of disruption.

“We know that many students have been affected globally by the suspension of in-person testing, with their international education aspirations delayed by Covid-19,” Ms Nuttall said.

She added, “In response to this, the IELTS Partners have developed a test that retains the quality and accuracy of IELTS to give education providers a clear indication of an applicant’s English language skills.”

“While it is not intended to replace IELTS, education institutions will be able to use IELTS Indicator results to help assess students’ applications during this period of suspended in-person or Standard pen and paper or CD testing.

“We recognise that this is a difficult time and we want to ensure that education providers are still able to proceed with students’ applications. IELTS Indicator will provide an interim measure.

“Once test centres are able to re-open, we will work to offer IELTS testing as soon as possible and have programmes in place to help address additional demand,” she said.

The Indicator test will be available in Ghana through British Council where it is not currently possible to deliver Standard pen and paper or CD IELTS testing.

The IELTS Indicator test will be delivered online once a week at a fixed time.

Bookings are now open.

To learn more about IELTS Indicator, please visit www.ieltsindicator.com

About IELTS

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is the world’s most popular English language proficiency test. Over 10,000 organisations trust IELTS as a secure and reliable indicator of an individual’s ability to communicate in English for education, immigration and professional accreditation. IELTS is jointly owned by British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge Assessment English.

British Council is the UK’s international organisation for education and cultural relations. Dedicated to building trust through the exchange of knowledge, British Council is represented in over 100 countries.