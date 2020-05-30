Stop Stigmatising Covid-19 Patients — Ghanaians Advised

Ms Shalomina Awuku-Bekoe the Acting Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Information Services Department, has urged the public to desist from stigmatising Covid-19 patients.

She said: “If this negative practice continues people with the virus would recoil into their shell and would not be willing to go for testing for fear of ill-treatment and infect others.”

Ms Awuku-Bekoe advised Ghanaians in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during her tour of some organisations at Kanda and its environs in Accra as part of a series of educational campaigns against the coronavirus.

She advised the public to continue with the hygiene protocols and the wearing of nose marks as preventive measures against the disease.

The Regional Information Officer together with some staff of the Department also interacted with some food vendors and restaurant operators in the area and advised them to continuously wear the nose marks as they engage in service delivery.

Ms Awuku-Bekoe further urged them to have an interface with direct customers to prevent potential infection to or from customers who could not be traced in any event of contracting the disease.

She said: “As the World Health Organisation is trying to find a vaccine for the virus, we can only observe these protocols till we cross the bridge.”

The Information Officer and her team were pleased to see the provision of veronica buckets and hand washing detergents for customers at the places they visited.

