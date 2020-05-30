Covid-19 Fight: Chief Urges Fake Herbalists, Pastors To Desist From Deceiving Public With 'Cure'

In fighting against the coronavirus, the Divisional Chief of Mpease-Nsuta in the Prestea Huni-Valey in the Western Region, Nana Adu Paanyin has advised pastors, prophets and herbalists to stop deceiving people with their unapproved medicine.

Covid-19 has spread around the world with also false and misleading information. The Nana Adu Paanyin spoke to Journalists in the press briefing.

Nana Adu Paayin stated emphatically that some herbalists and pastors claiming to have medicines that can cure the covid-19 disease are all fake.

He said those who claimed they have medicine to cure covid-19 should submit their medicine to the Food & Drugs Authority, FDA, and the Standards Board for approval.

He urged Ghanaians to visit hospital anytime they experience symptoms of covid-19.

He advised Ghanaians to stop stigmatizing persons who have recovered from covid-19 and called for national unity to fight against pandemic.

Nana Paanyin stressed that stigmatization would rather scare people away from getting screened, tested and treated.

He further advised Ghanaians to stay at home, wash their hands frequently under running water with soap and adhere to the social distance protocols from the Government and Ghana Health Service (GHS).