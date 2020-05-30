Confusion At Benso Health Centre As Western Regional Health Director Snubs Nananom

Listen to article

Reports have revealed that Physician Assistant, Rita Ababio, Midwife Florence Amoo and Field Technician, Mabinca Djan all at the Benso Government Health Centre and some health workers in the Western Region have seriously misconducted themselves against the ethics of the health profession.

The issues reached the attention of Queen-mother of Wassa Fiase Traditional Council, Nana Abena Kumadjoa II, Nana Kwabena Amoah III, Gyasehene of Benso and Abinto Traditional Council. In a meeting with Nananom (chiefs) and Western Regional Health Directorate, Nananom advised that those health workers who misconducted themselves be transferred or disciplined.

They stressed that the District Director, Mr. Emmanuel Affelkum who has helped in the development of the Tarkwa hospital and other Health Centre in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality especially in fight against Covid-19 should not be transferred but the Western Regional Health Director, Dr. Jacob Yakubu Mahama rejected Nananom advised. This annoyed Nananom who claimed that they have contributed immensely to the development of the nation especially the Health Centre and their opinions should not be taken lightly. Nananom bemoaned that Dr. Mahama has overlooked health issues at Benso and took a one-man decision to transfer Tarkwa District Health Director, Mr. Affelkum and other health workers.

Currently, Nananom have petition Government, Minister of Health, Director of Ghana Health Service and Western Regional Minister to transfer Regional Director of Health Dr. Mahama. They believe Dr. Mahama has failed woefully to deal with health problems in the Western Region.

Investigation

The investigative report revealed that Florence Amoo, the midwife of Benso Health Centre charges pregnant women a fee ranging from GHC200 to GHC400 before attending to antenatal. This made some of the community members loss confidence in attending the facility.

The report further revealed that a female Physician Assistant (PA), Rita Ababio who was posted to Benso Health Centre in 2019 sold her drugs to patients at a high cost. The press understands that Rita Ababio normally doesn’t stay in the office and whenever she goes out she handover the facility keys to field technician Mabinca Djan to take charge. This brought serious conflict between the midwife and Physician Assistant and other health workers.

The report gathered that, on April 7, 2020 regional director signed a letter that the Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle with registration No. GV 53-17 which belongs to Wassa East Direct is to be swapped for an old vehicle with registration No. GV 98-16 belonging to Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Health directorate. The DCE, Mr. Wilson Author of the area and some health officials in the district were unhappy with Dr. Mahama’s decisions.

Press attempt

In an attempt to speak to Western Regional Director of Health, Dr. Jacob Mahama to answer transfer of some directors, swapping of vehicle and other health related issues proved futile as he declined not to talk to the media. Meanwhile, Dr. Mahama whose retirement is due is reportedly transferring some of health directors for reasons best known to him.

Find letters and documents below: