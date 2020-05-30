Network For Axim Development Distributes PPEs To Citizens

The Network for Axim Development (NADEV), a community development orientated non-governmental organisation on Tuesday 26 May 2020 distributed some PPES to some section of the citizenry of Axim.

The items include over one hundred locally made nose masks and 50 hand sanitizers as phase one of the exercise to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exercise was carried out in collaboration with the Lomotey Family (both of Axim and London) and Friends as well as contributions from members Network for Axim Development. (NADEV).

According to Mr. Stephen Armah, the lead convener for NADEV told newsmen that the exercise which was the first phase is aimed at helping fight the menace which is currently a national crisis.

He added that the distribution was targeted at the market the women who were stationed at the Axim Victoria Park, due to the nature of their activities hence there was the need to assist them.

"We will be extending our support to other areas in days ahead".

We are committed to helping our people to stay safe and healthy, hence our decision as an association to complement the government's campaign against the COVID 19 pandemic by supporting the needy and vulnerable in the society. Mr. Armah added.

He, therefore, urged all to adhere to the basic protocols by avoiding the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic such as washing their hands with soap under running water, avoid handshakes, etc.