NDC Stand By Mornah's "We'll Kill Each Other" Caution

The opposition NDC says it endorses the caution given by the Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Mr Bernard Mornah to the Electoral Commission (EC) over potential violence at registration centres should the Commission go ahead with the compilation of the new voters' register without including the voter ID card as a requirement for Identification.

Mr Mornah, who is the Convener of the Inter-Party Resistance Against New Register (IPRAN), a group that is kicking against plans by the EC to compile a new register ahead of the December elections, on 26 May 2020, at a press conference, said: “We’ll beat and kill each other” should confusion arise at any voter ID card registration centre during the forthcoming exercise.

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has since invited Mr Mornah for questioning over his statement and he is expected to honour the invitation on Tuesday, 2 June 2020 at 10 am at the CID headquarters in Accra.

Reacting to Mr Mornah’s police invitation, the NDC, another party against the compilation of the register, noted in a statement signed by Mr Peter Boamah Otokunor, Deputy General Secretary (Operation) that: “We wish to state our unequivocal support for the caution Comrade Mornah offered to the EC at the said press conference, for purposes of emphasis, the NDC wholly endorses and subscribes fully to the comments made by Comrade Bernard Mornah.”

According to the NDC, the entrenched decision of the Jean Mensa-led EC to compile “a needless, illogical and wasteful new voter register for the 2020 general elections, has the tendency to spark chaos and electoral violence across the country.”

Furthermore, the NDC noted that the “continuous unjustifiable intransigence of the EC and flagrant disregard for stakeholder consultations and consensus building in the handling of the processes leading to the 2020 general elections, are a recipe for confusion and democratic retrogression.”

The party said the invitation of Mr Mornah by the Ghana Police Service is nothing but “political puppetism” on the part of the law enforcement agency, and “part of a grand orchestration by the NPP government to intimidate and demobilise the front of the Resistance in its spirited opposition to the needless and illogical decision of the EC to compile a new voter register ahead of the 2020 polls.”

The NDC reiterated that it is convinced the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission is determined to skew the voter registration process in order to disenfranchise millions of eligible voters in order to rig the 2020 general elections for President Akufo-Addo and the governing NPP, adding that they shall employ every legitimate means to stop “this evil conspiracy of the EC, NIA and the ruling NPP.”

The NDC has, therefore, encouraged its supporters to rise in solidarity with Mr Mornah on Tuesday when he honours the police invitation at the CID headquarters.

---classfmonline