Voter’s Register: NDC Declares Support For Bernard Mornah

Listen to article

The opposition NDC has declared support for PNC chairman Bernard Monah who has been invited by the police CID over his comments against the Electoral Commission (EC) regarding the compilation of the new voters' register.

The leading member of the Inter-Party resistance against a new voters’ register (IPRAN) has been invited to the police CID for saying he would resist any attempt by the Jean Mensa-led EC to compile a new register.

“That people who are already Ghanaians and already registered are going to be taken out of the voter’s register, don’t you think confusion will come at the registration station and if confusion comes there, you think the EC staff will be safe, we will beat each other there, we will kill each other there if that is what the EC wants to lead the nation to,” Mornah is reported to have said.

The NDC in a statement said they wholly and fully subscribe to the comments made by the PNC chairman.

“We wish to state our unequivocal support for the caution Comrade Mornah offered to the EC at the said press conference, in respect of the potential outbreak of political violence at registration centres, as a result of the exclusion of the existing voter’s ID card from the list of identification requirements for the new voter registration exercise the EC intends to undertake. For purposes of emphasis, the NDC wholly endorses and subscribes fully to the comments made by Comrade Bernard Mornah.”

The party further described the EC’s decision to go ahead with the compilation of the voters’ register as unjustifiable intransigence.

“Furthermore, the continuous unjustifiable intransigence of the EC and flagrant disregard for stakeholder consultations and consensus building in the handling of the processes leading to the 2020 general elections is a recipe for confusion and democratic retrogression.”

---starrfmonline