Covid-19: Nigeria Records 387 New Cases

Nigeria has recorded additional 387 cases of the novel coronavirus.

This is according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet late on Friday, May 29, the Center indicated that the new cases have pushed Nigeria's case count to 9,302.

It says deaths have risen to 261, with 2,697 persons discharged.

Breakdown of new cases

Lagos-254

FCT-29

Jigawa-24

Edo-22

Oyo-15

Rivers-14

Kaduna-11

Borno-6

Kano-3

Plateau-2

Yobe-2

Gombe-2

Bauchi-2

Ondo-1