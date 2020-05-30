Covid-19: Nigeria Records 387 New Cases LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Nigeria has recorded additional 387 cases of the novel coronavirus. This is according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC). In a tweet late on Friday, May 29, the Center indicated that the new cases have pushed Nigeria's case count to 9,302. It says deaths have risen to 261, with 2,697 persons discharged. Breakdown of new casesLagos-254FCT-29Jigawa-24Edo-22Oyo-15Rivers-14Kaduna-11Borno-6Kano-3Plateau-2Yobe-2Gombe-2Bauchi-2Ondo-1 CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemicNigeria
Covid-19: Nigeria Records 387 New Cases
Nigeria has recorded additional 387 cases of the novel coronavirus.
This is according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).
In a tweet late on Friday, May 29, the Center indicated that the new cases have pushed Nigeria's case count to 9,302.
It says deaths have risen to 261, with 2,697 persons discharged.
Breakdown of new cases
Lagos-254
FCT-29
Jigawa-24
Edo-22
Oyo-15
Rivers-14
Kaduna-11
Borno-6
Kano-3
Plateau-2
Yobe-2
Gombe-2
Bauchi-2
Ondo-1