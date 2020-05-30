Re-Opening Of Churches; CCC Leads The Way…Holds Workshop For Pastors

Listen to article

The Calvary Charismatic Center (CCC) is organizing a day’s workshop on safety and proper adherence to the COVID-19 protocols on Monday, June 1, 2020.

The workshop which will be facilitated by the head pastor of CCC, Pastor Ransford Obeng himself, would also have health experts speaking to the pastors. It would begin from 9:00am to 12:00pm and would be hourly based.

Addressing journalists at the church’s huge reorganized auditorium, Rev. Obeng said ‘I want to suggest to the president that our church and most others as well are prepared and can ensure proper and better social distancing and adherence to the safety protocols more than the market place”.

Assuring journalists, church members, and Ghanaians of the preparedness of CCC, the outspoken Man of God said, Covid-19 cannot only be fought physically but spiritually as well.

“As we put together several protocols to ensure our physical safety so must we also come together and pray for more wisdom for our scientists to come up with a scientific solution towards recovery, let’s not forget that one can chase a thousand but two can put ten thousand to flight”. He stressed.

The press conference was also to let church members, through the media, to know how safe they would be should the ban on social gatherings be lifted for churches to reopen.

Rev. Obeng said their church auditorium which hitherto had a capacity of 3000, now takes only 400 due to the reorganization and adherence to the six feet safety precaution.

This means the church would hold multiple services between 7:00am and 12:00pm, with spraying machines made ready to spray every seat and space between the various services.

In addition, several faces and nose masks have been procured for all church workers, Veronica buckets, soaps, tissues, and sanitizers have been placed at vantage points of the compound to ensure everyone comes in clean.

Those who would come without nose masks he noted, would be given some to wear but church members would be prevailed upon to be responsible for their own good.

Rev. Obeng suggested to the president that churches should be given two weeks to prepare and inspected by government officials so that churches who prove to have prepared enough would be given a permit to open whiles the rest are prevailed upon to emulate same or stay closed.